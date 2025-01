(KTLA) – An arson suspect was arrested Thursday night near the Kenneth Fire area as fire crews continue battling flames burning near homes in Calabasas and West Hills.

At around 4:30 p.m., Los Angeles police responded to reports of a man attempting to light a fire in the 21700 block of Ybarra Road in Woodland Hills.

Residents who spotted the suspect held him down until officers arrived. Photos shared on the Citizen app show officers surrounding a home where the man was handcuffed.