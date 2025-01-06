There were a number of undue influences on the 2020 presidential election that cast doubt on its integrity and fairness.

Ultimately Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were installed in the White House and America has since endured inflation of more than 20%, a stunning invasion of illegal aliens and criminal gangs over its southern border, a White House-led campaign for transgenderism for children and abortion for all, and worse.

Now a polling shows that a stunning majority, nearly 95%, say Trump’s “loss” in that election was not fair.

While there were multiple allegations about voting machine failures and ballot manipulations, with suitcases of votes dragged out from under tables in the night, the evidence never showed any of those factors actually would have changed the results.

However, Mark Zuckerberg handed out $400 million to various leftist election officials to help them cope with the influences of COVID, and they ultimately used most of that money simply to recruit voters in Democrat districts.

Further, the FBI decided to interfere in the results by falsely claiming that evidence about Biden family scandals documented in a computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop was “Russian disinformation,” when it actually was accurate.

A subsequent polling showed that probably changed enough votes to cost Trump the election and hand the White House to Biden.

Now a polling, on the anniversary of that protest-turned-riot at in Washington when Biden’s victory was made official by congressional adoption of the Electoral College vote, reveals the public’s perception.

It is from investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson that came the report of 95% saying ” they think Trump did not lose fair and square in 2020.”

In retrospect do you think Trump lost fair and square in 2020? — Sharyl Attkisson ️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) January 1, 2025

The polling, while unscientific, did hear from nearly 8,400 people.

Only 5.1% said Trump lost “fair and square.” A huge 94.9% said no.