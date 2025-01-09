WASHINGTON, D.C. — The solemnity of former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral was slightly marred earlier this morning when a few confused mourners accidentally placed flowers on Biden.

According to eyewitnesses, the mistaken mourners seem to have confused the dead former president with the unmoving, unblinking, statuesque Biden.

“There had been a line going up at the Cathedral to put flowers on Jimmy,” said Vivian Glecker, a White House staffer. “And a few of the people in line accidentally stopped to start laying flowers on Biden instead. One of them even tried to close his eyes. It got really awkward after they split up into two lines, with one going to each president to pay their respects. It was touching, I guess, though it took Secret Service kind of a while to sort things out.”