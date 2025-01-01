JERUSALEM – An Israeli organization, which is committed to restoring Jewish rights in the ancient biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria warned on Wednesday the Palestinian Authority is encouraging Palestinians in the area to continue building on Israel’s state-owned land.

Regavim, one of whose three founders was current Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (although he is no longer involved), sees its mission as highlighting the numerous infractions of Palestinian construction companies and private Palestinians from building on land, which even according to the Oslo Accords, belongs to the State of Israel.

The group’s latest complaint regards the establishment of permanent structures such as villas and a luxurious resort complex near to near the archaeological site of the ‘Hasmonean Palaces’ in Area C. Land assigned with this designation is for Israel’s sole use, in the same way Area A, is supposed to be exclusively under the administration – including civil – of the Palestinian Authority.

“The archaeological site, located in the western Jericho Valley near Nachal Prat (Wadi Qelt), dates back to the Second Temple period and is of unparalleled historical and scientific significance. Among the unique elements of the site, which encompasses the winter palaces of the Hasmonean royal family, are an ancient synagogue, ritual baths, and the best luxury amenities the ancient world had to offer,” according to a Regavim statement.

For years there have been twin issues of Palestinians attempting to erase several millennia of evidence of the Israelite and Jewish presence in the Land of Israel, while also simultaneously building on land, which does not belong to them.

At the site now stands an illegal Palestinian holiday resort – complete with an events compound, a swimming pool, and high-end guest rooms. The site has popular accounts on social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, where it invites guests to book events or vacations.

Regavim said it, and the Binyamin Regional Council, had received numerous complaints about the structure over the preceding few years. Some concrete fences were successfully removed, and individual structures demolished, however, construction has seemingly unhindered has continued to expand, only meters away from the priceless archaeological remains, effectively blocking access to the site.

Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council said: “The Palestinian Authority encourages and orchestrates Arab annexation of Area C – using methods that are trampling and destroying magnificent, unique heritage sites, the physical record of history that is a cultural and scientific asset of the Jewish people and the entire world. The Civil Administration must enforce the law more rigorously and put an end to this travesty. It is inconceivable that the Jewish people abandon their national historical property in this way. We must re-establish our presence here, settle and stay here forever.”

Moshe Shmueli, Regavim’s field coordinator, said: “As we celebrate Hanukkah, this might be the last opportunity to remind ourselves and the world of the grave threat of extinction facing the Hasmonean Palaces, just before ancient history is erased forever. Live on TikTok videos, unashamedly, our unprotected, abandoned national assets – both land and cultural treasures – are being wiped out. The Palestinian takeover is a ruthless, systematic plan that is being marketed as a dream vacation. We must not abandon this strategic area that guards the eastern front of the state.”

Regavim’s ongoing efforts to protect the Hasmonean Fortresses near Jericho began in 2019, when the Hasmonean necropolis at the site – the largest of its kind in the world – was devastated by PA-approved work.

It is not entirely true to say the government’s attention has been diverted away from this arena by the multiple front war the country is still currently engaged in, because this apparently wanton disregard for thousands of years of history has been a feature of successive Israeli administrations.

As for the Palestinian Authority, it joins the list of organizations, including the Jordanian-run Waqf, which administers the Temple Mount, attempting to erase the fact of Jewish connection to the land through archaeological piracy.