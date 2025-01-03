Joe Biden called a briefing he gave to the nation about terrorist attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas as “this damn thing” and fretted about missing the kickoff to the Sugar Bowl:

During a press conference on the t*rror attack, Biden says he needs to “get this damn thing” done because the Sugar Bowl is starting. He’s annoyed he has to update the country on a t*rrorist attack because he wants to watch football. Sick. pic.twitter.com/x8ImD5Kdw3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2025

“The Sugar Bowl is back on. Kick off is going to take off very shortly. If I don’t get this damn thing done we’re gonna be in real trouble,” he said. And he checked his watch.

On X, Libs of TikTok said, “He’s annoyed he has to update the country on a t*rrorist attack because he wants to watch football. Sick.”

Other commenters: “no way this is real! What is wrong with this man?”

“He’s disgraceful.”

“It’s always about him.”

And, “Oh, those pesky presidential duties … always so inconvenient.”