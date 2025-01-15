Joe Biden has released a “farewell” letter, given that his term in the White House expires on Monday, and he also had his tax-paid staffers compile some 26,000 words of talking points about which he brags.

He also takes a swipe at President-elect Donald Trump, claiming the protest-turned-riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

In fact, a few hundred Trump fans, concerned about irregularities in the 2020 election, rioted and did vandalism in the building, and members of Congress retreated, only to take up their regular business hours later.

Biden, who campaigned on bringing America together in recovery from the pandemic of the COVID-19 China virus but then imposed multiple divisive agendas on the people, said “we came together as Americans, and we braved through it.”

He claims America now is “stronger, more prosperous and more secure.”

The letter includes Biden’s claims, “I have given my heart and my soul to our nation. And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people.”

A congressional report also confirmed that the Biden family has profited by tens of millions of dollars in what essentially was described as an influence peddling operation that apparently has been in existence during his years as vice president, then as president.

Biden said, “Wages are up. Inflation continues to come down. The racial wealth gap is the lowest it’s been in 20 years. We’re rebuilding our entire nation—urban, suburban, rural, and Tribal communities. Manufacturing is coming back to America. We’re leading the world again in science and innovation, including the semiconductor industry.”

Biden, who once delivered a special address in Philadelphia to talk about the “soul” of America, said that’s still his concern because “the very nature of who we are” was at stake.

He also charged that America “never” has lived up to the idea that “we are all created equal, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

His staff, he said, compiled a list of his accomplishments, which he posted online. It was described in one published report as “massive lies.”

In it, he claims credit for imposing COVID shots, which now are known to cause side effects up to and including death, on 230 million Americans.

And he spent trillions of tax dollars on his “recovery” efforts, triggering inflation that reached 9.1% at one point, and has accumulated to more than 20% over his tenure, although his list does not include those facts.

He claims to have “added” 16.6 million jobs, although millions of those simply were restored from what was precipitously lost because of government shutdown orders during COVID.

The Biden checklist includes claims for “improvements on over 200,00 miles of roads,” “450 rail projects,” and massive spending for his climate change agenda, which tried to force American industry and residents into electric vehicles, a move that is collapsing now.

“President Biden is proud to be the most pro-union President in history,” he brags. And he required some companies to provide child care for workers,

The list doesn’t mention illegal aliens, though millions have entered the U.S. under his open borders actions. He also pushed transgenderism on multiple fronts, but mentioned it only once, for reversing the ban on “transgender military service.”

The list includes nearly a dozen paragraphs bragging about his abortion advocacy.

It also boasts of his executive moves to transfer some $180 billion in debt, loans taken out by students for their schooling, to taxpayers who now must pay those debts.

It also notes he avoided while males in his judicial appointments, of which 63% were women and 60% people of color.

“On March 15, 2024, President Biden became the first President to mark the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. In observance of this day, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights sent a letter to every school district and college in the country, reminding them of their legal obligation to address discrimination against Muslim, Arab, Sikh, South Asian, Hindu, and Palestinian students,” it added.

His comment, “Ended the longest war in American history,” doesn’t mention the multiple U.S. service members killed in the horrific pullout of troops from Afghanistan, nor the fact the terrorist Taliban took over the country within just days of Biden’s actions.