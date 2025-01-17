(NEW YORK POST) – President Biden on Friday commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 federal inmates convicted of crack cocaine offenses – as roughly the same number of marijuana prisoners await word on whether he will honor his campaign pledge to free them.

The White House didn’t say whether the latest clemency recipients would be released immediately or if their sentences would merely be shortened – as was the case with many similar grants under former President Barack Obama.

“Today, I am commuting the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug offenses who are serving disproportionately long sentences compared to the sentences they would receive today under current law, policy, and practice,” said Biden, 82.