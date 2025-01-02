



President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the suspect in a deadly attack in New Orleans made social media posts declaring that he was “inspired” by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) just hours before ramming his truck through a crowd in the French Quarter.

Authorities say 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar drove a Ford pickup truck into revelers in New Orleans early New Year’s Day morning before being killed in a shootout with police. Biden said that the radical Islamic terrorist group’s flag and explosive devices were found in the “rented” vehicle.

“The FBI has reported to me, the killer was an American citizen, born in Texas. He served in the United States Army on active duty for many years,” Biden said in a televised statement. “He also served in the Army Reserve until a few years ago. The FBI also reported to me that mere hours before the attack, he pushed videos on social media indicating that he was inspired by ISIS, especially the desire to kill – the desire to kill.”

“The ISIS flag was found in his vehicle, which he rented to conduct this attack. Possible explosives were found in the vehicle, as well and more explosives were found nearby,” Biden added.

The attack left at least ten people dead and dozens injured, according to the FBI.

Biden said authorities in Las Vegas are also investigating the explosion of an electric vehicle in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on X that the company confirmed the cause of the explosion was a bomb or fireworks placed in the Tesla Cybertruck.

