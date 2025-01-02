Joe Biden has used the power of the president’s office in America to pardon his son Hunter for crimes committed over a 10-year period, right after promising repeatedly he would not do that.

The move gave Hunter a free pass on his tax and gun felony convictions. And there are reports – and speculation – about how Biden yet will provide pardons to other family members and friends to protect them from possible charges for their various schemes once President-elect Donald Trump takes over the White House.

And now there are honors for friends of Biden who may or may not also ultimately be recipients of pardons.

And for one of those decisions, Biden is getting excoriated.

It was his decision to give Liz Cheney a Presidential Citizen medal even though there are those in Trump’s incoming administration and high up in Congress, as well as a majority of Americans, who suggest she should be investigated by the FBI for possible criminal charges.

The Daily Mail reported Cheney, who represented Wyoming in Congress until she turned on Trump during his first term and her voters promptly gave her primary opponent a landslip victory, is among 20 picked by Biden to be given the special honor.

Cheney, along with the other leader of the anti-Trump January 6 investigation committee, set up in a partisan fashion then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Bennie Thompson are being honored for their “investigation” of those events.

The committee was partisan as Pelosi refused to let Republicans nominate their own members for the commission, instead picking two radically anti-Trump members of the party.

Then the committee staged televised events and issued reports that suppressed information exonerating Trump, and tried to make it look as though he was responsible for the violence, despite his urging supporters to protest “peacefully.”

In fact, Democrats at that time refused Trump’s suggestion for more National Guard troops to be on hand, and Pelosi later admitted in a video that was released that Democrats bore much of the responsibility for that day.

Biden’s decision to honor Cheney was “pathetic,” according to senior Trump adviser Jason Miller.

“With attacks happening in the United States and around the world, THIS is how Biden is spending his time today?” Miller wrote on X. He cited the two terror attacks on America on New Year’s Day, which together left 16 dead and dozens injured.

Brit Hume, a longtime political analyst for Fox, went further, calling Biden’s decision “repulsive.”

And Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said, “President Biden was either going to pardon Liz Cheney or give her an award. She doesn’t deserve either. She represents partisanship and divisiveness – not Wyoming.”

The report said other recipients will include those to lobbied for Biden’s far-left social agenda on LGBT and abortion issues.

Trump has called for Cheney and the other eight committee members to be jailed for their political antics in “investigating” the Jan. 6 events.

In fact, members of Congress also have called for Cheney to be investigated on claims she tampered with one of the committee witnesses who suddenly changed her testimony to try to damage Trump, testimony that subsequently was debunked by the Secret Service.

Those committee members also have been accused of destroying evidence about events that day.