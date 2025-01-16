Joe Biden is known, and has been known for years, for his verbal malapropisms. Blunders. Mistakes.

His talent in this regard hasn’t diminished with age.

On Wednesday, announcing a ceasefire plan between Israel and the terrorists of Hamas, who invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, murdering some 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping another 250, he confirmed it was Hezbollah that did the massacre.

Biden: “I can announce a cease fire and a hostage deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas for more than 15 months of conflict that began with *Hezbollah’s* brutal massacre on October the 7th.” Um, what? pic.twitter.com/njnORwUiI5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 15, 2025

Hamas in the anti-Israel terror group in Gaza; Hezbollah is in Lebanon.

A report at the Right Scoop didn’t grant any break for Biden, insisting, “President Brain Fart, aka Joe Biden, just declared in his victory speech on the new ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that the October 7th massacre was committed by Hezbollah. Yes, he really said that and he didn’t correct himself:”