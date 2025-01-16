Biden insists it wasn’t Hamas that brutally murdered Israelis

By Bob Unruh

Israel attacked by Hamas (video screenshot)
Israel attacked by Hamas

Joe Biden is known, and has been known for years, for his verbal malapropisms. Blunders. Mistakes.

His talent in this regard hasn’t diminished with age.

On Wednesday, announcing a ceasefire plan between Israel and the terrorists of Hamas, who invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, murdering some 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping another 250, he confirmed it was Hezbollah that did the massacre.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Hamas in the anti-Israel terror group in Gaza; Hezbollah is in Lebanon.

A report at the Right Scoop didn’t grant any break for Biden, insisting, “President Brain Fart, aka Joe Biden, just declared in his victory speech on the new ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that the October 7th massacre was committed by Hezbollah. Yes, he really said that and he didn’t correct himself:”

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


IslamIsrael and MideastWND News Center

Leave a Comment