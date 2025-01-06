Joe Biden moved on Monday to take “revenge” on the American population, impacting the economy, national security and energy with an abrupt ban on offshore drilling.

“This is a disgraceful decision designed to exact political revenge on the American people who gave President Trump a mandate to increase drilling and lower gas prices,” explained Karoline Leavitt, the incoming White House press secretary.

In fact, during Biden’s tenure in the White House, his extremist climate change ideology has included repeated attacks on significant sources of energy for America, and he pushed prices for home utilities higher, and triggered a price explosion for gasoline for vehicles into the range of $6 and $7 a gallon at some points.

RedState reported Biden cited the federal Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to impose bans on drilling along both East and West coasts of the nation, the eastern Gulf of Mexica and parts of Alaska’s Northern Bering Sea.

Biden claimed the drilling was “not worth the risks.”

Again relying on his belief in a “climate crisis,” he said since that “continues to threaten communities across the country and we are transitioning to a clean energy economy, now is the time to protect these coasts for our children and grandchildren.”

His often-cited global warming beliefs insist that America stop using fossil fuels, despite the fact any changes, even dramatic alterations, in America’s use of those fuels will have little impact on worldwide conditions.

Trump’s incoming press secretary @karolineleavitt slams Biden’s ban on future offshore drilling, saying it is political revenge against Americans who voted for lower gas prices. pic.twitter.com/WsZeb2Xl6z — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) January 6, 2025

Leavitt further predicted Biden’s actions will mean little.

“Rest assured, Joe Biden will fail, and we will drill, baby, drill,” she said.

Trump, who made America energy independent during his first term, has promised that during his second term he is making energy independence again a cornerstone of his agenda.

“As president, I will set a national goal of ensuring that America has the No. 1 lowest cost of energy of any industrial country anywhere on Earth,” he explained in a video. “We will not only match China, we will be cheaper than China by a lot. And more energy will mean lower inflation that will mean more jobs.”

He blasted Biden’s “anti-American electricity regulations” and said the U.S. must keep pace with the world economy, which depends on fossil fuels for more than 80% of its energy.

Leavitt said Trump is expected to issue executive orders as soon as he takes office on the topic.

“He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he made to the American people on the campaign trail to secure our southern border, to fast-track permits for fracking, for drilling, and to also take executive action to stop some of the transgender insanity that we have seen take over this country,” she said.

The report said, “A recent survey by CNBC shows a majority of the American people are ‘comfortable and prepared to support’ Trump’s agenda, including those who back drilling for more oil on federal lands and cutting taxes and regulations for business.”