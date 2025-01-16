One of the agendas for Joe Biden’s administration was to push gun control.

His surrogates would erupt every time some criminal used a weapon to hurt someone with charges that gun control was the answer, that there would be no reduction in violence until the American public lost access to firearms.

One part of that agenda was his decision, through Merrick Garland, his attorney general, to order an in-depth analysis of how firearms enter illegal markets and get into the wrong hands, including Mexico drug cartels.

In a four-part series, it now has been released by the Department of Justice, covering “20 years of data.”

It, Garland has claimed, is “vital to helping law enforcement nationwide solve crimes and take shooters off the street.”

But it entirely ignores what many would consider the most egregious, the most offensive, the most awful gun-trafficking circumstances, when the Barack Obama administration actually delivered guns into the pipeline supplying Mexican drug gangs.

It is Judicial Watch, in its “Corruption Chronicles,” that explains what has happened.

“In 2021 Attorney General Merrick B. Garland directed the same agency that orchestrated that fiasco, the ATF, to lead a drawn-out comprehensive study, known as National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment (NFCTA), aimed at curbing gun violence and illegal gun trafficking across the nation.”

Those results, Garland claimed in a DOJ statement, represent “the most thorough research, analysis, and examination ever of firearms commerce and how firearms enter illegal markets and fall into the wrong hands.”

Except for the fact it “conveniently omits Obama’s disastrous Mexican gunrunning operation that let drug traffickers obtain U.S.-sold weapons.”

That was run by the ATF and sent guns from the U.S. “to be smuggled into Mexico so they could eventually be traced to drug cartels.”

What actually happened was that federal law enforcement officers lost track of hundreds of weapons “which were used in an unknown number of crimes, including the murder of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Arizona.”

In the press release Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, “From conducting enhanced background checks to stopping firearms trafficking by cartels, the department has prioritized addressing the most significant drivers of violent crime and identifying emerging threats to our communities.”

Fast and Furious isn’t ‘there.

It was, Judicial Watch reported, “a major scheme that illicitly sent firearms south of the border under the leadership of Obama Attorney General Eric Holder, who was cited for contempt by Congress for refusing to turn over documents related to the botched operation.”

Judicial Watch reported the part of the report addressing the southwest border “only reveals that firearms originating in the U.S. and recovered in Mexico between 2017 and 2021 represented 74% of all international crime guns traced to a purchaser.”

“Further analysis indicates that transnational gun traffickers exploit the same criminal channels to divert firearms from legal commerce as domestic gun traffickers,” the report finds.

“Judicial Watch obtained Justice Department documents showing that Fast and Furious weapons were widely used by members of major Mexican drug cartels, including Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, head of the Sinaloa drug cartel,” the report said.

Eventually, 94 of the weapons unleashed by Obama were later found in Mexico City and 12 Mexican states.