Toward the end of “The Wizard of Oz,” Dorothy – who longs to return to Kansas – is informed by Glinda, the Good Witch of the South, all she need do to magically transport herself back home is, with her eyes closed, click her heels together three times while repeating thrice, “There’s no place like home.” She does so, and it takes her back to her beloved Kansas.

While he was not observed closing his eyes or clicking his heels together, nonetheless President Joe Biden tried to magically transport Americans to a place that does not exist, recently claiming that on Jan. 20 he will be leaving President Donald Trump a country with an economy “stronger than ever.”

While Biden repeated the claim more than three times in various ways (“We’re leaving behind the strongest economy in the world”), unlike Dorothy who benefited from her ritual, it did nothing to get the president or anyone else, for that matter, to the mythical land he described.

Biden had made this same claim many times before the presidential election. Irresponsibly, the legacy media helped promote it, failing to do the research necessary to accurately report that the place Biden describes simply does not exist. The conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, in a very short video, does an excellent job of explaining how Biden’s claim is nothing short of fatuous pettifoggery. It suggests Biden has simply taken a lesson from his Bidenomics playbook: “Twist(ing) the numbers to make Biden look good.”

Heritage reports that Biden’s spending spree has left the U.S. with a $36 trillion debt and an interest payment alone costing taxpayers over $1.1 trillion annually. The video continues:

“There has never been a bigger federal deficit than the one Biden is handing off to Trump. Biden’s reckless spending set off inflation. That inflation induces the Fed to raise interest rates. The result is that Biden set our economy in a death spiral of higher debt levels and higher interest rates, driving each other up. … He tried to claim that inflation has declined to pre-pandemic levels, while wages have increased … that just isn’t true. During Trump’s first term, the average year over year inflation rate was 1.9%. Under Biden, inflation peaked at 9% and has settled to around 3% or higher as the new norm. Inflation never decreased to pre-pandemic levels. … Sure, many Americans may have seen their weekly paycheck go up, but the hidden tax of inflation means that your paycheck doesn’t go as far as it used to. That’s because real weekly wages, your paycheck minus inflation, are down 3% since Biden took over. This is the actual economy Trump is receiving. Rather than the strongest economy in modern history, it’s a house of cards built on federal debt, creating one of the most dangerous economies in modern history. Far from fixing the economy, Biden has sent the economy spiraling out of control, and he’s handing Trump an economy on the precipice of disaster.”

Watching “The Wizard of Oz,” we all learned to hate the Wicked Witch of the West. We rejoiced when she, ultimately, met her end – melting as Dorothy threw a bucket of water upon her. With the legacy media promoting false stories about the strength of our economy, they are now being held accountable as they get doused with a bucket of reality – i.e., learning that such factual irresponsibility comes at a high price. Several legacy media members are suffering financial losses mandating the termination of employees – such as HuffingtonPost, which fired 22% of its newsroom staff.

If the legacy media fail to wake up to this reality, they too will suffer the Wicked Witch’s fate.