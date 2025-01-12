A longtime adviser to President-elect Donald Trump is blaming nonsensical, “radical” policies of the Green New Deal for this week’s catastrophic fires across Southern California.

Former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the former House Intelligence Committee chairman, appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel, where host Maria Bartiromo asked him point blank:

“So you’re saying as a result of the Green New Deal, as a result of the climate change agenda of the Democrats and the Biden administration and the Gavin Newsom administration, they stopped logging? They stopped the the farmers from allowing the animals to graze, and they stopped storing water because of the climate change agenda?”

Nunes reponded: “Yeah. This radical idea. I mean, this green, new economy is really a red one. It’s one that a brings on death and devastation. And these policies have been going on in California for a long time. So much so. think about this. California is in population decline right now. There’s people in California who actually celebrate this. As if the people and this land should not be used, which is preposterous.

“This is the No. 1 agricultural state. It’s a beautiful state, and it’s one that deserves common sense policies. But in order to get those common sense policies, I think it’s going to depend on finally somebody like President Trump who in 2016 came out, he owns properties in Los Angeles County. He came and visited the rest of the state where we’ve been experiencing this since I was a young child.

We’ve been experiencing this nonsense where you’ve taken land out of production. And I think the president looked at these, this massive water infrastructure, the greatest that’s ever been built in the history of the planet and said, ‘Now, why aren’t we moving some of this water? Why is this water going out to the Pacific Ocean?’

“I don’t think President Trump, at that time he was a candidate back in 2016. We were driving down the freeway, he’s talked about this many times, ask and he would ask, ‘Why is one side of the field dry, one is it green?’

“Then there were catastrophic fires during the Trump administration and what happened? Basically, Trump left office and now we’re left with the same policies came back. And so hopefully, I think, you’ll see the Trump administration who will not partake in this nonsense again. And there’s going the to be really policy changes that come out of Sacramento.

Bartiromo concluded: “Before the money goes to Sacramento, is what you’re saying. This is just extraordinary.”

