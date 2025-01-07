PALM BEACH, Florida – President-elect Donald Trump shared a video on Truth Social Monday evening of a man from Greenland urging the U.S. to purchase the massive territory from Denmark.

“Buy us! Buy Greenland!” the man says as he puts on a red, Make America Great Again cap.

Trump attached his own message to the video clip, indicating: “I am hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA.’

“My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights.

“Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation.

“We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

When asked why Trump should buy Greenland, the man responded: “Because we don’t want to be colonized by Danish government anymore.”

“We get ripped [off] every year about our minerals from Greenland. We are the richest nation in the world, and we don’t get to use it.”

He also noted, “I love America.”

