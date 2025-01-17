(NEW YORK POST) – A resourceful California fire chief used milk and “a couple of beers” to save two homes – including his brother’s – as his childhood neighborhood turned into “a total nightmare” during the deadly wildfires.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy told his brother and friends in Altadena – a town he grew up in located 14 miles from downtown L.A. – that they’d be “fine” when the Eaton fire broke out on Tuesday, ABC7 reported. However, the inferno hit the neighborhood hours later and Fennessy feared “the worst” when his brother’s “phone stopped working” when he tried calling him. “I thought I need to get up there,” he told the outlet.

He learned that his brother and family had already evacuated the town, but the fire chief – who has nearly 50 years of fire service under his belt – was horrified to find that his old stomping grounds had turned into “a total nightmare.”