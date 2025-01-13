As devastating wildfires once again consume California’s landscapes, a growing number of skeptics are pointing to an eerie coincidence: the fires are burning in regions earmarked for major redevelopment under the controversial “SmartLA 2028” initiative.

Critics allege that these fires might not be mere acts of nature but intentional acts to fast-track a dystopian agenda where artificial intelligence governs daily life.

California is currently facing a catastrophic wildfire crisis, with Los Angeles County experiencing some of the most severe blazes in its history. The fires have consumed over 38,000 acres, destroyed thousands of structures, and resulted in at least 16 fatalities, with an additional 16 individuals reported missing.

The Palisades Fire stands as the largest, having burned 23,713 acres and over 5,000 structures, with containment efforts achieving only 11% success.

The crisis has ignited a political firestorm, with President-elect Donald Trump attributing the disaster to mismanagement by California’s leadership.

Trump criticized Governor Gavin Newsom for failures in water resource management and forest maintenance, suggesting that state regulations have exacerbated the fires.

It has also been reported that the Santa Ynez Reservoir, a critical water source in Pacific Palisades, was empty and offline when a devastating wildfire ripped through the area.

The Los Angeles Times reported that despite the reservoir’s critical role in the city’s water infrastructure, it had been offline for nearly a year.

Now, claims have surfaced on social media alleging that the devastating California wildfires were intentionally started as part of a criminal land grab scheme to construct smart cities under the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda.

One user wrote on X, “LA fires clear the way for SmartLA 2028 and 2028 LA Olympics. The SmartLA 2028 blueprint contains a map of the Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, and Hollywood regions, all seriously fire-damaged, showing their special importance in the coming city restructuring.”

The “SmartLA 2028” strategy, outlined in a document published by the City of Los Angeles, envisions a highly digital and connected city by 2028 under the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda.

From 5G infrastructure to AI-assisted public safety measures, SmartLA 2028 promises sweeping transformations, including ultra-efficient transportation, digital governance, and AI-driven decision-making systems.

One of the plan’s key components involves deploying thousands of IoT (Internet of Things) sensors, advanced surveillance systems, and data integration platforms.

The strategy aligns with preparations for the 2028 Olympics, envisioning a “transformational digital Olympic experience.” Visitors can expect high-speed internet, multilingual wayfinding, and automated transport options.

Ted Ross, the Chief Information Officer for the City of Los Angeles, said in a statement:

“We live in a world full of urban challenges: from racial injustice that impacts our minority populations to natural disasters that threaten safety and property to environmental changes that affect the very water we drink and the air we breathe. To address these challenges, cities seek tools that can positively transform the urban environment. The most promising of these tools is technology. While not a silver bullet, technology provides solutions previously unavailable to generations before us. It is technology that enables transparency in our policing and gives a powerful voice to our diverse communities. It is technology that prepares us for incoming natural disasters. Trending: Kachelman: Democrat Reaction to Historic LA Fires Is Just as Saul Alinsky Ordered It is technology that innovates alternative energy sources to reduce pollution and limit our carbon footprint. It is technology that allows people with disabilities to fully participate in civic life. Technology enables the City of Los Angeles to efficiently and ethically improve the quality of life for our residents, businesses, and visitors. In other words, when done right, technology makes us “smarter”. This is why the City of Los Angeles strives to be a “smart” city.”

Here’s a video featuring Ted Ross as he discusses SmartLA 2028:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can read the full plan below:

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.