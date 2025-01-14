(FOX NEWS) — A judge in Aurora, Colorado, ordered the emergency closure of an apartment complex that has been overrun by crime and migrant gangs last week.

City Judge Shawn Day ruled on Friday that the Edge at Lowry apartment complex must temporarily close due to “an immediate threat to public safety.” City officials had filed a petition against the apartment complex’s owner, Five Dallas Partners, LLC., last week.

“This place is basically a cancer to the community.” The Aurora apartments linked to Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua will close, likely in mid-February. The city’s police chief hopes this will lead to bigger changes. https://t.co/0epSw2tfX8 @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/bBWwvhIPSv — Ryan Fish (@RyanFishTV) January 14, 2025

Despite the order, city officials say the closure isn’t expected to move forward for several months.