(TIMES OF ISRAEL) — An IDF soldier was slightly wounded in a car-ramming attack near the West Bank town of Dayr Qadis this evening, the military says.

According to the IDF, the Palestinian assailant accelerated his vehicle toward troops operating in the town. The IDF says that as he tried to flee, the soldiers opened fire at him.

Another car-ramming attack against Israelis. What Islamist terrorists do to Israelis also hits German Christmas markets, French Bastille Day crowds, and New Orleans New Year’s Eve streets. The Islamist threat is global. https://t.co/dohGXXlQIE — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) January 1, 2025

One servicewoman was injured in the incident, and she was treated at the scene, the army says. She did not require hospitalization.