“The Rosary In A Year” podcast has hit number one on Apple’ Podcasts charts after releasing its first episode Wednesday.

The podcast released its first official episode on New Year’s Day and reached the top of the chart the same day, where it remains as of Thursday afternoon. It even surpassed the “Joe Rogan Experience,” which has consistently topped the charts since 2022.

The podcast already reached number one in the Religion & Spirituality section of Apple Podcasts after the series was announced in October with “Bible In A Year” podcast host Fr. Mike Schmitz. The occasion marks the third podcast from the Catholic media company Ascension to top Apple’s charts, with the “Bible In A Year” podcast reaching number seven on the chart and number three on the Religion & Spirituality chart, alongside the “Catechism in a Year” podcast at number four in the religion section as of Thursday afternoon.

“The world offers so much, but we want God,” podcast host and Catholic priest Fr. Mark-Mary Ames said in a statement. “In 1979, when the newly-elected Pope John Paul II was returning to communist-controlled Poland for the first time as the Holy Father, in response to his words, the crowd of over 1 million people cried out, ‘We want God! We want God! We want God.’ I can’t help but see this cry being echoed by the millions of people who have participated in Bible in a Year, Catechism in a Year, and now Rosary in a Year.”

Fr. Mark-Mary Ames’ podcast walks listeners through the rosary prayer in episodes released every day throughout the year.

The announcement joins a nationwide trend of Americans increasingly turning toward religion. Bible sales skyrocketed in 2024, enrollment at Christian colleges increased despite overall college enrollment decreasing and Bible curriculum has been appearing in more K-12 schools.

“The success of our podcasts reflects a growing desire in our culture to seek spiritual connection and purpose,” Jonathan Strate, Ascension president and CEO, said in a statement. “Being at the top of the charts once again is a testament to the hard work of our team in leveraging digital media to reshape how people engage with Catholic content.”

