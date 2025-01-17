CIA nominee boasts only 1 country can parallel park a 200-foot rocket booster. It’s not China

By Bob Unruh

SpaceX rocket docking (video screenshot)
SpaceX rocket docking

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA, John Ratcliffe, has boasted on social media that “There’s only one country in the world that can parallel park a 200-foot rocket booster.”

And that would not be the Chinese. Or the Russians.

“We do it,” he said.

Stunning feat was in video thanks to a test launch, the seventh of the SpaceX Starship series.

RedState reported, “Elon Musk has done some astonishing things with SpaceX, including being able to bring back a booster and catch it, in a pretty incredible feat. He managed that again in a stunning display during the seventh flight test of the Starship unmanned mega-rocket from Starbase in South Texas, showing the first time wasn’t a fluke. It had a successful lift-off, then separation of the upper and lower stage, with the lower stage making it back to Starbase to be caught by the tower.”

The day wasn’t without its mishap, however.

The upper part of the rocket, which was supposed to do a “controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean,” instead became part of a “rapid unscheduled disassembly.”

RedState explained, “In non-nerd language, we would say it blew up.”

The cause has been reported as a fuel leak.

