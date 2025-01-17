Rep. James Comer, the head of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, has dispatched a letter to President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee, Pamela Bondi, suggesting that the Department of Justice over the coming few years could hold James Biden, Joe Biden’s brother, accountable for his lies.

The request comes out of the House investigation into the influence-peddling operations of the Biden family over the years Joe Biden was vice president and then president.

It earlier reported that the family took in tens of millions of dollars through the scheming.

Hunter Biden, of course, cannot be prosecuted because his father handed him a free pass for all crimes committed over the last 11 years. However, Joe Biden has not yet given his brother the same presidential pardon protections, although he still could while he is in office for a few days yet.

Comer’s letter to Bondi pointed out that Joe Biden obstructed the congressional investigation, and that the statements from James Biden to Congress weren’t the truth.

He said, “President Biden’s obstruction of the Committees’ impeachment inquiry is itself impeachable conduct. The legacy President Biden leaves behind is having led the most dishonest and corrupt administration in American history. President Biden repeatedly told—or used White House personnel to tell—the American people he would not pardon his son. That was a lie.

“President Biden continues to lie, now falsely claiming ‘[n]o reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong.’ In fact, a unanimous jury of Hunter Biden’s peers in Delaware found him guilty on all counts, and in California Hunter Biden pled guilty to felony charges.

“Though President Biden’s saccharine (and wholly ironic) rantings of political persecution and weaponized prosecution of Hunter Biden are specious, they are inapplicable to the non-prosecution of his brother, James Biden, who has lied to the United States Congress and has faced no accountability to date. I write to encourage the Department under your leadership to hold James Biden accountable for lying to Congress to protect his brother, the soon-to-be former President Biden. No one should be above the law, regardless of his last name.”

Just the News reported that the committee previously referred James Biden to the DOJ, but the Democrats running the department now have done nothing with potential charges.

Comer pointedly noted Joe Biden’s grant of special privileges to Hunter Biden through the pardon.

“However, I write to remind incoming Department of Justice leadership of Hunter Biden’s main accomplice in his influence peddling schemes (aside from Joe Biden himself), whom the House Committees on Oversight, the Judiciary, and Ways and Means (the Committees) previously identified to Attorney General Merrick Garland as having misled Congress regarding Joe Biden’s participation in his family’s influence peddling and deserving of prosecution under federal law: James Biden, the President’s younger brother.”

In fact, House members had referred both Hunter and James Biden to the DOJ for criminal prosecution, charging them with lying to Congress.

“The committee argued that James Biden lied in his deposition when he claimed he did not meet with Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski while the group pursued a deal with CEFC China Energy, one of the Chinese companies with connections to the Chinese Communist Party at the center of the impeachment inquiry. Hunter Biden contradicted his uncle’s statements in his own testimony, claiming James Biden was present at a meeting with him and Bobulinski,” the report said.

Comer explained, “Throughout the 118th Congress, the committees investigated the president’s role in and knowledge of his family’s international influence peddling schemes that have generated over $18 million for Biden family members and their related companies, and over $27 million when including the payments to their business associates, who often were used to transfer funds to Biden family members.

“This figure does not include an additional $8 million in loans given to Hunter Biden and James Biden—most of which has likely not been repaid. In total, since 2014, the committees accounted for over $35 million received by Biden family members, their companies, and business associates, which includes financial transactions described as loans. Despite much effort, the committees have not identified legitimate services warranting such lucrative payments. The fact that the timeframe covered by President Biden’s sweeping pardon of his son aligns with this corrupt influence peddling scheme underscores that the entirety of President Biden and his family’s corruption was not captured by the limited criminal charges brought by the Department under Attorney General Garland’s leadership. ”

He said James Biden was interviewed by Congress, and subsequently was referred to the OJ for “false statements.”

“As the referral demonstrates, Hunter Biden and James Biden made provably false statements to the Oversight Committee and the Judiciary Committee about key aspects of the impeachment inquiry, in what appears to be a conscious effort to hinder the investigation’s focus on President Biden.”