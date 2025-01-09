Daniel John Bongino (born December 4, 1974) is an American conservative[1] political commentator, radio show host, and author. He serves as a host of The Dan Bongino Show on Rumble. He served as host of the Unfiltered with Dan Bongino on Fox News until April 2023. In his early career, from 1995 to 1999, he served as a New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer. Next he served as a US Secret Service agent from 1999 to 2011. Bongino unsuccessfully ran three times for Congress as a Republican. Early life, family and education Bongino was born and raised in Queens, New York City.[2][3] He is of Italian descent.[4] He graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School,[5] a Catholic all-male high school in Jamaica, Queens, in 1992. He attended Queens College, earning bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Pennsylvania State University. Read more of Dan Bongino's articles here.