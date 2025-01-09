(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – A federal court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s proposed changes to Title IX, halting his administration’s efforts to expand the definition of sex to include gender identity nationwide.

The Biden administration’s rewrite of Title IX, first introduced in a January 2021 executive order, aimed to allow biological males to participate in women’s sports and access women-only spaces. The proposed rule sparked significant backlash, with critics arguing it undermined the original intent of the landmark law, which protects against sex-based discrimination in education.

Chief Judge Danny C. Reeves of the Kentucky district court, appointed by President George W. Bush, criticized the administration’s attempt to reinterpret Title IX.