Joe Biden did a first-class job as president of the United States for the last four years, according to Joe Biden.

His comments came Monday in a foreign policy speech.

But the reality is just a little different, according to a critique of his comments published in Red State.

He first claimed that America now is much stronger than it was four years ago. And that its adversaries are weaker.

BIDEN (delusional): “Compared to four years ago, America is stronger!” pic.twitter.com/08AQ4kTFcV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2025

BIDEN: “Today, I can report to the American people our adversaries are weaker than they were when we came into this job four years ago!” He’s a delusional, dangerous liar. pic.twitter.com/qYNHiU1LAR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2025

However, Red State documented, “Since Biden took office, China has grown the size of its military and expanded its political influence across the globe, from the South China Sea to Africa and even South America. As to Russia, one could argue their military resources have been depleted fighting Ukraine, but they are still currently invading Europe with no peace deal in sight.”

It pointed out that only American adversary now weaker is Iran, and that’s not because of Biden’s policies, but despite them.

Biden also boasted of moving America out of Afghanistan, but he forgot to mention the terrorists that have come into America across his open southern border.

Biden claims “foreign directed terrorism out of a safe haven in Afghanistan” has not occurred. No word on the terrorists who entered his open southern border. pic.twitter.com/dzmsxtsBNw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2025

The critique said, “I would hardly call a Taliban-led state where men ‘marry’ and rape nine-year-olds while women can’t go appear in public without a male escort a success. The human cost of Biden’s disastrous withdrawal is unfathomable, from those who died during it to the millions who have experienced brutal oppression in the aftermath. ”

Then there are the service members killed during that disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

BIDEN: “I grieve those brave service members whose lives were lost during the withdrawal.” He has never said their names out loud. All they get is a three-second passing mention — and their blood will always remain on his hands. SHAME ON BIDEN. pic.twitter.com/twumRVQBq1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2025

And finally, he ignored the recent terrorism in New Orleans to claim global warming, or climate change has it’s now known, is the “single greatest threat.”

Biden uses his big final foreign policy speech to again claim climate change “is the single greatest existential threat to humanity” pic.twitter.com/mpPijbByeB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2025

The critique explained, “There are far fewer deaths caused by natural disasters today than there were even a hundred years ago. The idea that ‘climate change’ is the ‘single greatest existential threat to humanity’ is simply a lie, and it becomes far more grotesque when you consider Biden is saying that to obfuscate his failures. Why take responsibility for anything when you can just blame the sky idol of ‘climate change’ for every policy failure?”

Biden’s actual legacy? “Biden has been arguably the most destructive president in modern history, with only President Jimmy Carter giving him any competition.”