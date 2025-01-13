‘Delusional, dangerous liar’: Biden’s version of his White House term outlined in ‘triumphant’ speech

By Bob Unruh

(Video screenshot)

Joe Biden did a first-class job as president of the United States for the last four years, according to Joe Biden.

His comments came Monday in a foreign policy speech.

But the reality is just a little different, according to a critique of his comments published in Red State.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He first claimed that America now is much stronger than it was four years ago. And that its adversaries are weaker.

However, Red State documented, “Since Biden took office, China has grown the size of its military and expanded its political influence across the globe, from the South China Sea to Africa and even South America. As to Russia, one could argue their military resources have been depleted fighting Ukraine, but they are still currently invading Europe with no peace deal in sight.”

It pointed out that only American adversary now weaker is Iran, and that’s not because of Biden’s policies, but despite them.

Biden also boasted of moving America out of Afghanistan, but he forgot to mention the terrorists that have come into America across his open southern border.

The critique said, “I would hardly call a Taliban-led state where men ‘marry’ and rape nine-year-olds while women can’t go appear in public without a male escort a success. The human cost of Biden’s disastrous withdrawal is unfathomable, from those who died during it to the millions who have experienced brutal oppression in the aftermath. ”

Then there are the service members killed during that disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

And finally, he ignored the recent terrorism in New Orleans to claim global warming, or climate change has it’s now known, is the “single greatest threat.”

The critique explained, “There are far fewer deaths caused by natural disasters today than there were even a hundred years ago. The idea that ‘climate change’ is the ‘single greatest existential threat to humanity’ is simply a lie, and it becomes far more grotesque when you consider Biden is saying that to obfuscate his failures. Why take responsibility for anything when you can just blame the sky idol of ‘climate change’ for every policy failure?”

Biden’s actual legacy? “Biden has been arguably the most destructive president in modern history, with only President Jimmy Carter giving him any competition.”

WATCH: Biden delivers remarks on his foreign policy legacy

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


White HouseWND News Center

Leave a Comment