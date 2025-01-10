The Democrats, when President-elect Donald Trump was in his first term, and shortly after, tried to impeach him twice.

Those schemes now may boomerang on the leftist party, according to a new report from Just the News.

It’s because there’s substance to the suspicions held by Trump at the time that got him impeached, but cleared both times in the Senate jury.

The report explains that Democrats tried to impeach time over a Ukraine scandal, and in the aftermath of Jan. 6. 2021.

“But now, after both of those efforts were undermined by new evidence, their legacy could rebound on President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats,” the report explained.

The first scheme wasn’t complicated. Democrats claimed Trump abused his power by asking Ukrainian officials for an investigation of Hunter Biden’s business operations there.

The claim from Democrats was that the younger Biden had done nothing wrong.

The second plot was to accuse Trump of inciting violence during that protest-turned-riot in Washington. Nancy Pelosi’s partisan select committee later took up the messaging and manipulated evidence to try to make it appear Trump was at fault.

Evidence now essentially has destroyed those two premises and, the report said, “Republican Senator Ron Johnson, who will chair the investigating arm of the powerful Senate Homeland Security Committee, said congressional Republicans, with a new Washington, D.C., trifecta, may still have an interest in getting to the bottom of Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine and the conduct of the Democrat-led Jan. 6 Select Committee.”

He said, in an interview of the John Solomon Reports, that Americans deserve the truth.

The report noted that House Republicans, and others, have found that “there is significant documentary evidence that Hunter Biden and his father engaged in an influence peddling scheme in Ukraine while the younger Biden was serving on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.”

Key was Biden’s decision to change official American policy by “linking a $1 billion loan guarantee for the struggling country to its firing of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma’s founder, Mykola Zlochevsky.”

Significant in that scandal now is that Joe Biden has given his son a pardon for actions during that time period, so Hunter Biden now “has no Fifth Amendment right not to testify and tell the truth,” Johnson said.

And regarding the Jan. 6 riot, the report noted, “evidence uncovered by House Republican investigators led by House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., show that the Jan. 6 Committee selectively framed its narrative, ignored significant evidence of security failures from Democratic leadership and the Pentagon, and even appeared to have coached witnesses.”

In fact, one of Pelosi’s stars on her commission, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, already has been referred to the Department of Justice for investigation for, among other things, witness tampering.