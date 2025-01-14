A “deranged Jack Smith,” who was ruled to have been incompetently appointed “special counsel” by Merrick Garland because the Senate never confirmed him, in a final report on President-elect Donald Trump’s alleged “election interference” has expanded his prosecutorial duties to take on the responsibilities of a judge and jury.

In his final report on Trump’s comments and opinions after the 2020 presidential election, he insists that Trump would have been convicted, had not the case been dropped because Trump was re-elected to the White House. Smith was assigned by Democrats to handled two major components of the party’s lawfare against Trump, which apparently was intended to prevent him from running for president again.

Trump took no hostages in his response.

“Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of his ‘boss,’ Crooked Joe Biden, so he ends up writing yet another ‘Report’ based on information that the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs ILLEGALLY DESTROYED AND DELETED, because it showed how totally innocent I was, and how completely guilty Nancy Pelosi, and others, were. Jack is a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the Election, which I won in a landslide. THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN!!”

He continued, “To show you how desperate Deranged Jack Smith is, he released his Fake findings at 1:00 A.M. in the morning. Did he say that the Unselect Committee illegally destroyed and deleted all of the evidence.”

A second half of Smith’s claims, about government documents Trump had, isn’t released, but these claims all circle the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot in Washington, in which a few hundreds of Trump supporters entered the Capitol without permission and did some vandalism.

The facts are that there were multiple undue influences on that election, such as the FBI’s election interference, that gave rise to legitimate questions about the results. Further, a recording unleashed years later confirmed that Trump had suggested more National Guard troops for security that day, and Democrats in Washington and in Congress refused him. Nancy Pelosi later admitted culpability. And then her committee to investigate did orchestrate the evidence to try to make Trump look responsible, and then refused to preserve the evidence used in its work.

Smith, in fact, already has quit his position. It was a judge in the documents case that dismissed the documents claims earlier because Smith never was confirmed by the Senate after his appointment by Garland.

Fox News reported Smith’s claims included that the “proof the most certain” in his allegations against Trump.

Smith claimed, according to Fox, the case was under review because of a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity when the election made it clear Trump had won. The Department of Justice then dismissed the case.

“The Department’s view that the Constitution prohibits the continued indictment and prosecution of a President is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government’s proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Office stands fully behind,” the report stated.

Smith brought his claims against Trump in U.S. District Court for Washington D.C. in his 2020 election case, but after Trump was elected president, Smith sought to dismiss the case. Judge Tanya Chutkan granted that request.

Smith’s unproven claims were that Trump conspired to defraud the United States by expressing his doubts and concerns about the election processes, conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Trump advocates, in fact, have already suggested that Smith could face investigation, and maybe even charges, on that last allegation, conspiracy against rights, for his attacks on Trump.