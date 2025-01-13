U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday “there should probably be conditions” on federal aid to California in the wake of catastrophic wildfires that have left at least 24 people dead in the Golden State.

“I think there should probably be conditions on that aid. That’s my personal view,” said Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana.

“We’ll see what the consensus is. I haven’t had a chance to socialize that with any of the members over the weekend because we’ve all been very busy, but it’ll be part of the discussion, for sure.”

Speaker Johnson says aid sent to California must have conditions: “There’s been water mismanagement. There’s been forest managemnt mistakes … State and local leaders were derelict in their duties.” “I think there should be conditions on that aid.” Good! pic.twitter.com/rI43EqcR1S — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 13, 2025

“I think we’ve got to have a serious conversation about that,” Johnson added.

“Obviously, there has been water resource management, forest-management mistakes, all sorts of problems, and it does come down to leadership, and it appears to us that state and local leaders were derelict in their duty, and in many respects. So, that’s something that has to be factored in.”

The Really American political organization called Johnson’s comments “deplorable,” saying on X: “REMINDER: There were ZERO conditions placed on aid that went to Florida or North Carolina after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. To suggest there should be for Californians is deplorable.”

“The new Republican-led Congress is already off to a horrible start.”

