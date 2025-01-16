Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has picked his state attorney general, Ashley Moody, already known for defending Americans against the leftist ideologies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, to replace Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be the secretary of State.

DESANTIS: “[Ashley Moody] took on Jack Smith for his politically motivated persecution of Trump. Fought back against the rogue Attorney General of New York. Led the investigation into the second assas*ination attempt in Palm Beach…” pic.twitter.com/FBs5ykPtPe — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) January 16, 2025

The Gateway Pundit reported Moody already is known as being tough on crime, having warned potential looters as the state experienced Hurricane Idalia that “We are a law and order state.”

“Today I am proud to announce that I am selecting our attorney general, Ashley Moody, to serve as our next U.S. senator,” DeSantis explained. “These are always significant appointments, but I think right now appointments like these are more significant than ever.”

He said, “This is a time for action and a time for Washington, D.C., to deliver results for the American people.”

The 49-year-old Moody has been the state’s AG since 2019, following the then-term limited Pam Bondi, who now is Trump’s nominee for U.S. attorney general.

Rubio’s seat is expected to open as he is confirmed, and under Florida law, the governor appoints a replacement to serve until the next statewide election.

DeSantis pointed out Moody wants Mexican drug cartels classified as terrorists and has demanded the impeachment of Biden’s officials who were assigned to protect Americans with a secure border, but haven’t.