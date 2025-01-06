Friday, I reported on the death of a child in Moderna’s key clinical trial for its Covid mRNA vaccine – a death the company failed to admit publicly for years and has even now acknowledged only a single obscure filing in Europe.

But did Moderna tell the Food and Drug Administration, as the company was legally required to do? What steps, if any, did the FDA take in response?

The agency has so far refused to answer. But based on what the FDA said to me on Friday, it seems likely the agency did know about the death – a fact it is trying to hide.

In response to a first round of questions last week, an FDA spokeswoman offered a carefully crafted response that appeared worded to avoid acknowledging the death, without actually denying it. She did not respond to further questions.