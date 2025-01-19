JERUSALEM – With the release of the first three hostages on Sunday – named as Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbracher, all of whom are women – thoughts inevitably turn to just how much is being demanded in return with the potential release of more than 1,600 Palestinian prisoners, including more than 700 convicted murdrerers, if all the phases of the deal were to be completed.

As with the deal which secured the release of IDF soldier Gilad Schalit in 2011 – during which Israel’s current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also in charge – there seems to be a distinct imbalance as to the price Israel is being asked to pay. It must be remembered, the psychopathic former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded and orchestrated the Oct. 7 attacks – and who was imprisoned for killing Palestinians – was let out during that agreement. Despite the fact he was thankfully killed in October during a routine IDF operation in Gaza, the potential parallels are too stark to be overlooked.

And people should be under no illusions that any of these people are reformed characters. Indeed, one of Hamas’ leaders Khalil al-Hayya, praised the Oct. 7 attacks, while threatening a repeat of them, which seems a strange thing to do for a people who were reportedly the victims of a genocide.

This rogues’ gallery includes the likes of the following:

Ahmad Barghouti, a close aide and cousin of Marwan Barghouti, sentenced to 13 life terms for leading a “murder machine” that carried out attacks in which 12 Israelis were killed, including the suicide bombing at the Seafood Market restaurant in Tel Aviv.

Wael Qassem (head of the cell), Wassam Abbasi, Mohammed Odeh, members of Hamas’s “Silwan Cell,” responsible for attacks which killed 35 Israelis, including the bombing at Café Moment in Jerusalem where 11 Israelis were killed, the attack at the Spaghettim Club in Rishon LeZion where 15 Israelis were killed, and the bombing at the Frank Sinatra Cafeteria at the Hebrew University where 9 Israelis were killed.

Zakaria Zubeidi is a former commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in Jenin, responsible for a series of attacks, including the attack at the Likud branch in Beit She’an where 6 Israelis were killed. He was also one of the terrorists who escaped from Gilboa Prison in 2021. Since he was not convicted of murder but other offenses, Zubeidi will not be deported abroad and is expected to be released back to Judea and Samaria.

Abdullah Sharabati, Majdi Zaatari, and Samer Alatrash, members of the cell responsible for a series of attacks on bus lines 2 and 14 in Jerusalem in 2003, one of which killed 23 Israelis, including 7 children, and carried out the suicide bombing on line 6 in the French Hill where seven Israelis were killed and 20 were injured. They planned a long series of additional attacks.

Mohammed Amoudi, who dispatched the suicide bomber for the attack at the “Mayor’s Shawarma” stand in Tel Aviv in 2006, killing 11 people.

Mohammed Abu Warda, who sent the suicide bombers for the attacks on line 18 in Jerusalem in 1996, attacks in which 45 Israelis were killed. He is serving 48 life sentences in an Israeli prison.

Mahmoud Abu Varda, who murdered 45 Israelis, is just one of the 1,700 terrorists that Israel will release in return for 23 hostages (women and elderly). Nobody in history made a more disgraceful deal. pic.twitter.com/iqW0on9JeB — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 18, 2025

Mahmoud Atallah, a life prisoner who murdered a Palestinian woman, and during his time in a security prison, was accused of raping a female guard as part of the pimping scandal in Gilboa Prison. He will not be deported but will be released to Judea and Samaria.

Nour Jaber, a terrorist responsible for the murder of 16 Israelis: dispatched the suicide attacks on the worshipers’ route in Hebron in 2002 where 12 Israelis were killed, including Brigade Commander Dror Weinberg, and the attack in Atzmona in 2002 where four Israelis were killed.

Sami Jaradat, one of the terrorists responsible for the attack at Maxim Restaurant in Haifa in 2003, where 21 Israelis were killed.

Ali Sufuri, a senior Islamic Jihad terrorist responsible for the murder of nine Israelis and the wounding of more than 100 in a series of attacks: the car bomb explosion at the central station in Hadera where 45 Israelis were injured, the shooting attack at the market in Hadera where four Israelis were killed, the suicide bombing at the Check Post junction where 29 civilians were injured, and many more attacks.

Omar Al-Zaben, one of the leaders of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, responsible for a long series of attacks in which 27 Israelis were killed, sentenced to 27 life terms in prison.

Ramadan Mashahra, one of the terrorists involved in the suicide bombing in the Gilo neighborhood in Jerusalem in 2002, where 19 Israelis were killed.

Shadi Amouri, one of the planners of the car bomb attack at the Megiddo junction in 2002, where 17 were killed.

Thabet Mardawi, a senior Islamic Jihad operative responsible for a series of attacks during the Second Intifada in which 21 were killed and nearly 200 wounded.

Thabet Mardawi, who murdered tens of Israelis and injured hundreds in a series of terrorist attacks he planned and led, is just one of the 1,900 terrorists that Israel will release in return for 23 hostages (women and elderly). Nobody in history made a more disgraceful deal. pic.twitter.com/fPPHilGXg7 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 18, 2025

Israelis caught between relief and outrage

After more than 15 long months of war, Israelis are experiencing acute levels of fatigue. While the prospect of the return of some hostages – it seems as unlikely today as it did on Oct. 8 all will be returned – is welcomed and anyone with a soul rejoices at the prospect of the emotional reunions of families torn asunder on that blackest of Sabbaths in October 2023, there is also a deep sense of foreboding. It feels like we’ve been here before. The prime minister makes certain pronouncements that assurances have been given and the IDF will be able to return to Gaza etc, but wars have their own momentum, and once they have been stopped, it’s difficult to reanimate them, whatever the justice and justification for doing so.

It is almost inevitable many if not nearly all of the most hardened murderers being released in this deal, will go right back to either plotting and/ or carrying out the murders of Israelis. While it is true some will be exiled, there are also a number who will be returned to Judea and Samaria, and it is here the closest eye will need to be cast on their activities.