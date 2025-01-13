A federal judge has approved the release of part of Jack Smith’s “political hit job” on President-elect Donald Trump, but has restricted access, including congressional access, to a second chapter.

BREAKING: Judge Cannon denies motion to continue blocking release of J6 volume of report, sets hearing on classified docs volume of report. pic.twitter.com/HGYPrrnxo2 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) January 13, 2025

What is being released is prosecutor Jack Smith’s opinions in which he claims that Trump tried to interfere in the 2020 presidential election through the events of Jan. 6, 2021, even though Trump had called for his supporters to protest peacefully before a few hundred rioted and trespassed and caused vandalism.

Evidence later confirmed that then-Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admitted her party was largely at fault for not having enough troops on hand to quell any disturbances, a solution that Trump has suggested, but was rejected.

“The report is nothing less than another attempted political hit job whose sole purpose is to disrupt the presidential transition and undermine President Trump’s exercise of executive power,” the incoming president’s lawyers had described.

“The Final Report goes into more detail about the alleged crimes President Trump and others supposedly committed and involves evidence that was never released to the public–indeed, evidence that could not be released, such as those involving official acts,” they wrote.

Fox News reported the information from Smith, who earlier was ruled by a federal court to have been appointed to the “special counsel” post improperly, was approved for release by Judge Aileen Cannon.

Her order allows the eventual release of one volume of Smith’s opinions about Trump. It prevents the release, even to Congress, of another volume concerning Smith’s claims about government documents.

Both cases against Trump now are dead, anyway, as Smith dropped them when Trump was re-elected to the White House, and Smith now has quit his federally paid job.

Cannon had temporarily blocked release of Smith’s work last week.

At issue were requests from two of Trump’s co-defendants in the documents case who said release of the details would harm their still-pending cases.

The report explained, “It is customary for special counsels to release a final report, detailing the findings of their investigation and explaining any prosecution or declination decisions they reached. In Smith’s case, the prosecution decision is immaterial, given Trump’s status as president-elect and long-standing Justice Department policy against bringing criminal charges against a sitting president.”

Cannon, in her order, did warn the DOJ that its representatives to her must be accurate.

According to the Gateway Pundit, Merrick Garland, Joe Biden’s attorney general, fought with court submissions all weekend to have the claims from Smith released so they can be publicized.

The report said, “The Justice Department over the weekend said the January 6 volume of Jack Smith’s report does NOT include information about the classified documents case. However, this is not true. In a motion filed over the weekend, the Justice Department admitted the January 6 volume of the report (DC case with Judge Chutkan) references the classified documents case (Florida case with Judge Cannon).”

Analysts have explained that Smith’s claims now being publicized may not have been anything that could have been brought to court. Further, the release in this way deprives Trump of a formal response procedure that he would have had if they had been presented in a judicial setting.