PALM BEACH, Florida – With just five days until he’s sworn in as the nation’s 47th commander in chief, President-elect Donald Trump is urging Americans not to recommend to work for his administration “people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“As of today, the incoming Trump Administration has hired over 1,000 people for The United States Government,” Trump began in a message he posted on Truth Social Wednesday evening just three minutes after Joe Biden began his farewell address.

“They are outstanding in every way, and you will see the fruits of their labor over the coming years. We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and it will happen very quickly!

And that’s when his message turned snarky against those who have held less-than-favorable opinions of the former and incoming president:

“In order to save time, money, and effort, it would be helpful if you would not send, or recommend to us, people who worked with, or are endorsed by, Americans for No Prosperity (headed by Charles Koch), ‘Dumb as a Rock’ John Bolton, ‘Birdbrain’ Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, disloyal Warmongers Dick Cheney, and his Psycho daughter, Liz, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, General(?) Mark Milley, James Mattis, Mark Yesper, or any of the other people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, more commonly known as TDS.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews