Elon Musk calls on King Charles III to overthrow U.K. government

By Brady Knox, Washington Examiner

Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (video screenshot)
Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk called on King Charles III to overthrow the United Kingdom’s Labour government.

Musk has been taking swipes at the Labour government for days but reached a fever pitch this week when he voiced outrage over the government’s handling of the mostly-Pakistani rape gangs that victimized thousands of white British girls for decades. Right after midnight on Friday, he issued his most drastic statement yet, agreeing with a post that called on King Charles III to intervene and dissolve the government.

“Who also thinks the KING should Dissolve Parliament and order a General Election be called for the sake and security of the country? The King must ACT before it is too late!” user Benonwine said, to which Musk responded, “Yes.”

Read the full story ›

EuropeIslam

Leave a Comment