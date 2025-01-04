(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk called on King Charles III to overthrow the United Kingdom’s Labour government.

Musk has been taking swipes at the Labour government for days but reached a fever pitch this week when he voiced outrage over the government’s handling of the mostly-Pakistani rape gangs that victimized thousands of white British girls for decades. Right after midnight on Friday, he issued his most drastic statement yet, agreeing with a post that called on King Charles III to intervene and dissolve the government.

“Who also thinks the KING should Dissolve Parliament and order a General Election be called for the sake and security of the country? The King must ACT before it is too late!” user Benonwine said, to which Musk responded, “Yes.”