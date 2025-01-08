(DAILY MAIL) — The last days and hours of a CIA scientist working in the secretive mind-controlling ‘MKUltra’ program have been revealed for the first time since he died in 1953.

Dr Frank Olson, a biological warfare scientist, was covertly dosed with LSD at a meeting and died nine days later after falling out of his hotel room in New York City, which was declared a suicide – although some people believe he was murdered.

Now, a newly declassified account from Dr Olson’s boss and former head of the Special Operations Division of the Army Chemical Corps has provided a firsthand account of the final moments of the scientist’s life.