Fani Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney who hired her paramour, at a cost to taxpayers of some $600,000, to create an organized crime case against now President-elect Donald Trump, has long fought against a request for public records regarding her investigation.

Now, apparently, she’s going to have to pay for her deeds.

Some $21,578.00.

Judicial Watch, which brought the public documents fight to Willis over her collusion with special counsel Jack Smith and Nancy Pelosi’s partisan House committee investigation of Jan. 6, announced that the Superior Court in Fulton County has ordered Willis to pay that amount for “attorney’s fees and costs” in the fight.

The court earlier had ruled that she was in default in the case.

Judicial Watch sued last March “after Willis falsely denied having any records responsive to Judicial Watch’s earlier Georgia Open Records Act request for communications with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office and/or the January 6 Committee.”

BREAKING: A judge in Georgia just ordered Fani Willis to pay over $21,000 to Judicial Watch to cover their legal fees in the lawsuit they brought against her to expose her collusion with the Biden DOJ to “get Trump.” The walls have fully closed in on Fani, and I bet she fully… pic.twitter.com/EgLqSzczBW — George (@BehizyTweets) January 7, 2025

After finding her in default, the court held a hearing and that resulted in the payment order.

Those “shall be paid within two weeks of the entry of this Order,” the court said.

Judicial Watch had asked for the records of what could be collusion among the various anti-Trump agendas that had been developed in the Democrats’ lawfare against him.

Her office apparently responded that no records existed, although Judicial Watch already had uncovered at least one that “should have been in the district attorney’s offices’ possession.”

Ultimately, Willis simply defaulted on the requirements of the court and law.

The court found “relevant and reasonable attorney’s fees and costs of litigation are properly awardable to Plaintiff … Defendant is thus liable to Plaintiff for $21,578 pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-18-73(b). That amount shall be paid within two weeks of the entry of this Order.”

Judicial Watch explained, “Willis by her own admission conducted at least three searches before finding any responsive records not already supplied by [Judicial Watch]. She did not even bother to conduct a search until the Complaint was filed. Her records custodian says he does not know the Cellebrite [digital investigations] equipment he apparently had a hand in ordering can be used to search cell phone texts and other data…. Moreover, the custodian had no standard practice for conducting searches and keeps no records of the methods used in a given search.”

That all gives grounds for “grave suspicion that all responsive records have not been found,” Judicial Watch said, in asking for a special master to be appointed to supervise and monitor the records searches.

“Fani Willis flouted the law, and the court is right to slam her and require, at a minimum, the payment of nearly $22,000 to Judicial Watch,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “But in the end, Judicial Watch wants the full truth on what she was hiding – her office’s political collusion with the Pelosi January 6 committee to ‘get Trump.'”