Alethea Duncan, the FBI Special Agent who said the New Orleans terror attack was “not a terrorist event” has been reassigned, according to Fox News.

Duncan is still with the FBI. No other details were disclosed.

Fox News reported:

The FBI assistant special agent in charge who told the media and the public the New Orleans attack was “not a terrorist event” has been reassigned, Fox News has learned. Multiple sources tell Fox News that FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan has been temporarily reassigned following her initial press conference in which she stated: “This is not a terrorist event.” It was terrorism. After the original presser, the FBI put out a statement using the word “terrorism.” Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Biden also used the word “terrorism” in their statements.

At least 15 people were killed and 35 injured after a terrorist identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar plowed through a crowd in New Orleans during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

New Orleans law enforcement held a press conference on New Year’s Day to brief the public on the terror attack.

Shortly after the deadly attack, law enforcement said there were two improvised explosive devices discovered inside Jabbar’s vehicle and at least one other IED was found near the crime scene on Bourbon Street.

Special FBI agent Alethea Duncan insisted the Islamic terror attack was NOT a terrorist event.

“This is not a terrorist event. What it is right now is there were improvised explosive devices that was found and we are working on confirming if this is a viable device or not,” Alethea Duncan said.

Of course, it turned out to be a terrorist attack.

