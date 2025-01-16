(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Ahead of Trump’s inauguration, the FBI has shuttered its DEI office. The agency confirmed to Fox News on Thursday, “In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024.”

This comes as Trump has nominated Kash Patel for FBI director, and current FBI head Christopher Wray in December announced that he would resign before Trump took office.

In May, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan sent a letter to Wray demanding information about the FBI’s use of DEI initiatives. Jordan wrote, “The law enforcement and intelligence capabilities of the FBI are degrading because the FBI is no longer hiring ‘the best and brightest’ candidates to fill the position of Special Agent of the FBI.”