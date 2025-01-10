Many people consider the abuse of children for pornography to be one of the most egregious crimes around.

A recent case in which two homosexuals were convicted of abusing their adopted sons for that purpose got them sentences that essentially amount to life in prison.

But now a video report from OMG, O’Keefe Media Group, charges that the federal Bureau of Prisons is working to categorize such offenses as “low severity.”

The organization said it has obtained documents “detailing a controversial proposal by the BOP to reclassify child exploitation offenses from ‘high severity’ to ‘low severity.'”

LEAKED: Bureau of Prisons Insider Exposes Documents Inside DOJ Proposing Policy Downgrading Child Exploitation from a “High Severity” to a “Low Severity” Offense A high-level source within the U.S. Bureau of Prisons (@OfficialFBOP) has released a series of internal documents… pic.twitter.com/wHOVmvn3XR — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) January 10, 2025

The OMG report said, “Additionally, the new policy would classify terrorism-related offenses for female inmates as ‘low security’ and animal cruelty as a ‘low-moderate’ offense. These changes stem from a draft of the Security Designation and Custody Classification Manual, signed by BOP Director Colette S. Peters.”

The plans were outlined in a recent memo from Christopher Wade, chief of labor relations, to Jennifer Hinton, a labor relations specialist.

A report from the Gateway Pundit said O’Keefe obtained the documents from a “high-level” source in the Bureau of Prisons.

The source said, “I can say with absolute certainty that the BOP is an agency in an existential crisis. If I looked at this agency through the lens of a CEO, I would probably think that complete privatization would be the most sensible route.

“We need at least $5B in infrastructure repairs agency-wide, our health care (especially at my institution) is in absolute shambles, fentanyl and other hard drugs are being used by inmates and can be found anywhere without much effort, contraband cell phones are abundant and we have a very serious drone problem (especially at my institution) that’s uncontrollable and extremely dangerous. The BOP is a failed agency where corruption and incompetence, at the management level, run rampant.”