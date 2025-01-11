FEMA kicks hurricane survivors out of temporary housing into snowstorm and freezing temperatures

By Citizen Frank, CF

North Carolina home destroyed during flooding from Hurricane Helene (video screenshot)
North Carolina home destroyed during flooding from Hurricane Helene

(Citizen Frank) – Residents of Western North Carolina are confused about the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s role in helping locals with disaster recovery after Hurricane Helene.

Locals are especially confused as FEMA plans to end temporary housing assistance for about 2,000 North Carolina residents on Saturday – during a snowstorm, when temperatures across the Appalachian Mountain region are expected to be below 20 degrees.

The housing program was initially supposed to end on Friday, but FEMA pushed the deadline back to Saturday.

