Wonder about how Americans’ felt during the last year of Joe Biden’s term in the White House.

This would be the year when the administration pushed its pro-transgender and pro-abortion agendas to their highest level, when Christians over and over were jailed for praying outside abortion businesses, and after they’d already seen the Afghanistan disaster, an invasion of illegal aliens, and inflation of some 20%.

One revealing indicator is the “most popular” Bible verse for people during the year.

A report from CBN explains the information comes from the Bible app YouVersion, which revealed the verse indicates people “have been seeking God’s comfort in tumultuous times.’

“This year, the most searched scripture was Philippians 4:6. It reads: ‘Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God,'” the report said.

YouVersion chief Bobby Gruenewald said in the report it suggests people are more likely to turn to God when the face worry amid daily struggles.

He explained, “In many cases, our anxiety comes from holding onto worries that we aren’t meant to carry. To me, this verse being sought out the most this year is an illustration that our community is seeking God in prayer and choosing to trust Him to carry their burdens—and we’re seeing that supported in the data.”

The app was designed to challenge people to seek God, and has been downloaded onto more than 875 million devices, the report said.

“I was just trying to figure out how to use technology to help people read the Bible more consistently,” Gruenewald previously told CBN News.

The report also noted “The words ‘prayer’ and ‘peace’ were among the top in-app search terms this year and the app’s YouVersion Prayer features went up by 46% this year compared to last year.”

The report noted every month of 2024 became the new record for installs and daily use for the app. Some 11 million new devices were added to its system each month.

“Countries like South Sudan (82%), Angola (68%), Mozambique (55%), Guinea (50%), Nigeria (35%), and Algeria (35%), saw a rise in daily Bible use in 2024,” the report said.

Sales of physical Bibles also are up 22% over the previous year.