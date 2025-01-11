(DISCERN REPORT) – Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley was dismissed by Mayor Karen Bass on Friday shortly after she publicly criticized city leadership for insufficient funding of the fire department. The decision to fire Crowley came hours after she gave an interview to Fox LA where she highlighted the severe impact of a $17.6 million budget cut on the department’s emergency response capabilities, particularly in the context of preparing for large-scale events like wildfires.

Crowley had previously sent a memo to Mayor Bass on December 4, warning that the budget cuts would limit the department’s capacity to train for and respond to emergencies. Her public statements included a direct critique of the city’s failure to match the fire department’s growth with the city’s expansion, pointing out that despite the doubling of LA’s population since 1960, the number of fire stations has not kept pace.

The firing has sparked discussions regarding the prioritization of funding in public safety, especially as California faces increasing threats from wildfires. Critics argue that the budget cuts, pushed through by Mayor Bass, might have compromised the city’s ability to manage these threats effectively.