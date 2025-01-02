Dozens of people were evacuated after a fire erupted at a New Orleans Airbnb rented by the terrorist who plowed over New Year’s Eve revelers on Bourbon Street.

At least 10 people were killed, 35 injured after a terrorist identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar plowed through a crowd in New Orleans during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Investigators have uncovered evidence suggesting that Jabbar did not act alone, Fox News reported.

A high-level source indicated that there are at least four to five other suspects involved in the planning and execution of this heinous act.

The terror attack, which occurred at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, saw Jabbar, dressed in full military gear, maneuver his vehicle around barricades before plowing into the crowd of revelers.

After the vehicle came to a stop, Jabbar opened fire on police officers, injuring two, who are now in stable condition.

An ISIS flag was reportedly found in the truck.

Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police.

According to NOLA, authorities and bomb squad technicians arrived to a rental at 1329 Mandeville Street to investigate after firefighters put out the blaze.

The Airbnb was reportedly rented by Shamsud Din Jabbar.