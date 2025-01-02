Dozens of people were evacuated after a fire erupted at a New Orleans Airbnb rented by the terrorist who plowed over New Year’s Eve revelers on Bourbon Street.
At least 10 people were killed, 35 injured after a terrorist identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar plowed through a crowd in New Orleans during the New Year’s Eve celebration.
Investigators have uncovered evidence suggesting that Jabbar did not act alone, Fox News reported.
A high-level source indicated that there are at least four to five other suspects involved in the planning and execution of this heinous act.
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
The terror attack, which occurred at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, saw Jabbar, dressed in full military gear, maneuver his vehicle around barricades before plowing into the crowd of revelers.
After the vehicle came to a stop, Jabbar opened fire on police officers, injuring two, who are now in stable condition.
An ISIS flag was reportedly found in the truck.
Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police.
According to NOLA, authorities and bomb squad technicians arrived to a rental at 1329 Mandeville Street to investigate after firefighters put out the blaze.
The Airbnb was reportedly rented by Shamsud Din Jabbar.
No word on injuries at the rental property.
NOLA.com reported:
Dozens of people were evacuated from the St. Roch area Wednesday morning after a fire broke out an Airbnb that investigators believe is connected to a deadly New Year’s Day attack on Bourbon Street.
Law enforcement officials and bomb squad detectives were called to 1329 Mandeville Street after firefighters doused flames that broke out at the rental, according to sources close to the investigation. Investigators believe the Airbnb was rented by the suspect in the Bourbon Street attack, sources said.
Officials did not immediately release more information about the fire.
[Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com]