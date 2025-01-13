Forget the L.A. fires: California lawmakers approve $50 million ‘to resist’ President Trump

By Bob Unruh

Raging wildfires in and around Los Angeles that still are far from controlled have left behind still-untabulated deaths and damages: 24 lives lost already and billions of dollars in burned up homes and businesses.

But the lawmakers in California have picked a different situation to address in a special legislative session on which they have just worked: Fighting President Trump.

They’ve adopted a plan to spend $50 million to fight to have their state, and the nation, go in a different direction from what Trump has chosen.

Washington Examiner reports the Democrat-majority legislature met in special session just days ago.

They came out with the $50 million spending package “to resist” Trump.

“The state legislature is in a session aimed at combatting the incoming Trump administration’s proposed policies regarding illegal immigration, among other issues,” the report explained.

The spending allows $25 million for the state to pursue legal complaints against the federal government, and other $25 million to defend against the deportation of illegal aliens.

Scott Wiener, a Democrat state senator, explained the lawmakers have cemented “California’s readiness to serve as a bulwark against Trump’s extremist agenda.”

This is even though Trump’s “extremist agenda” has been adopted by a vast majority of American voters, who chose him over the Democrat party’s presidential nominee in November.

Republicans in California pointed out Democrats made their “slush fund” a priority when Los Angeles, literally, is burning up.

“At a time when California should be laser focused on responding to the devastating wildfires in LA, Democrat lawmakers’ priority is creating a $50 million slush fund to hire government lawyers for hypothetical fights against the federal government and to defend criminal illegal immigrants from being returned to their home countries,” said a social media comment from Rep. James Gallagher, a Republican in the state assembly.

“The disconnect between what Californians need and what Democrats are focused on is astounding.”

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


