Raging wildfires in and around Los Angeles that still are far from controlled have left behind still-untabulated deaths and damages: 24 lives lost already and billions of dollars in burned up homes and businesses.

But the lawmakers in California have picked a different situation to address in a special legislative session on which they have just worked: Fighting President Trump.

They’ve adopted a plan to spend $50 million to fight to have their state, and the nation, go in a different direction from what Trump has chosen.

Washington Examiner reports the Democrat-majority legislature met in special session just days ago.

They came out with the $50 million spending package “to resist” Trump.

“The state legislature is in a session aimed at combatting the incoming Trump administration’s proposed policies regarding illegal immigration, among other issues,” the report explained.

The spending allows $25 million for the state to pursue legal complaints against the federal government, and other $25 million to defend against the deportation of illegal aliens.

Scott Wiener, a Democrat state senator, explained the lawmakers have cemented “California’s readiness to serve as a bulwark against Trump’s extremist agenda.”

This is even though Trump’s “extremist agenda” has been adopted by a vast majority of American voters, who chose him over the Democrat party’s presidential nominee in November.

Republicans in California pointed out Democrats made their “slush fund” a priority when Los Angeles, literally, is burning up.

“At a time when California should be laser focused on responding to the devastating wildfires in LA, Democrat lawmakers’ priority is creating a $50 million slush fund to hire government lawyers for hypothetical fights against the federal government and to defend criminal illegal immigrants from being returned to their home countries,” said a social media comment from Rep. James Gallagher, a Republican in the state assembly.

“The disconnect between what Californians need and what Democrats are focused on is astounding.”