Many major corporations across America already have publicly renounced the extremist “diversity” ideology that insists men who call themselves women should be on womens’ sports teams. And in womens’ private spaces like locker rooms and showers.

Some state and local governments have abruptly backed away from that campaign too.

Now the U.S. House of Representatives has joined.

Members voted Tuesday to adopt H.R. 28, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

It affirms that allowing men on womens’ teams violates Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

“Girls shouldn’t be spectators in their own sports. Allowing males who identify as female to compete in girls’ sports ignores the biological differences between the sexes—destroying fair competition and erasing women’s athletic prospects. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act reaffirms the vital protections for women’s sports guaranteed by Title IX, ensuring that women and girls truly have equal athletic opportunities,” explained Kristen Waggoner, of the Alliance Defending Freedom.

“As we continue to witness increasing incidents nationwide of males dominating girls’ athletic competitions, it is imperative to affirm that biology, not identity, is what matters in athletics. We commend Rep. Greg Steube and his colleagues for their unwavering support of this critical legislation, and we thank Speaker Mike Johnson and the U.S. House of Representatives for making its passage a top priority in the new year. It is encouraging to see Congress take an early, strong stand for women and girls. The Senate should now promptly consider and pass this critically important legislation.”

The ADF has worked with lawmakers in dozens of states on laws protecting women’s sports.

According to a report at the Daily Signal, Steube said, “The last time my bill passed the House, not a single Democrat supported it. The Democratic Party should listen to the mandate we just received from America: 70% of moderate voters said [President-elect Donald] Trump’s protection of women’s sports and bathrooms was a driving factor in their vote this fall”

The bill, adopted 218-206, included support from two Democrats, Reps. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, and Henry Cuellar D-Texas.

“Biological men competing against women also poses a threat to the safety of our girls,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., explained after the vote. “It’s dangerous, it’s unfair, it’s a rejection of reality, and it is just plain wrong.”

The proposal would ban “a recipient of federal financial assistance who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls.”

Violators would lose federal funds.

The report noted, “Nearly three-quarters (72%) of registered voters think biological males should not be allowed to participate in women’s and girls sports, according to national polling from Scott Rasmussen shared with The Daily Signal.”