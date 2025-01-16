(JUST THE NEWS) – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Thursday reached a tentative settlement with two Georgia election workers whom he defamed, according to a court filing.

The court notice includes few details about the settlement but states it will “fully resolve” the disputes and result in “the conclusion of all litigation” pending between Giuliani and the workers – Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

Attorneys in the case indicated the execution of the settlement depends on “certain conditions” being met but they did not elaborate, according to The Hill newspaper.