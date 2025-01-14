In a final report released by the Justice Department on Monday, Special Counsel David Weiss slammed President Joe Biden for describing his probe into Hunter Biden as one tainted by “raw politics.”

Weiss’ investigation concluded with two criminal convictions against Hunter Biden, which the president, shortly after the election, later nullified with a pardon. In his 27-page final report, Weiss defended what he said was the integrity of his investigations, and he also said Joe Biden’s statements were “gratuitous and wrong.”

“Other presidents have pardoned family members, but in doing so, none have taken the occasion as an opportunity to malign the public servants at the Department of Justice based solely on false accusations,” Weiss wrote.

Weiss said that the inquiries were “thorough, impartial investigations, not partisan politics.”

“Eight judges across numerous courts have rejected claims that they were the result of selective or vindictive motives,” Weiss wrote. “Calling those rulings into question and injecting partisanship into the independent administration of the law undermines the very foundation of what makes America’s justice system fair and equitable. It erodes public confidence in an institution that [is] essential to preserving the rule of law.”

After months of claiming he would not do so, President Biden pardons his son Hunter. @DailyCallerpic.twitter.com/uZ1dBCmj3t — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) December 2, 2024

Weiss said that the presidential pardon of Hunter Biden blocked further potential charges relating to conduct spanning 11 years.

“Before Mr. Biden could be sentenced in either case, President Biden pardoned his son for all criminal offenses he committed or may have committed over the last 11 years. In light of this pardon, I cannot make any additional charging decisions as to Mr. Biden’s conduct during those 11 years. It would thus be inappropriate to discuss whether additional charges are warranted,” Weiss wrote.

In June 2024, a Delaware jury found Hunter Biden guilty on three felony gun charges. Joe Biden said he would not reduce his son’s sentence but he later pardoned his son. He later said that the judicial process had unfairly targeted Hunter due to their familial connection.

In September 2023, Weiss charged Hunter Biden with possession of a Colt Cobra firearm during his drug addiction and for lying about his drug use on the gun’s purchase form. Hunter Biden initially agreed to plead guilty to two lesser tax misdemeanors and sought a deal to avoid prison time for the felony gun charge through a diversion agreement.

However, the deal collapsed in July when District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika said she was concerned about an immunity clause within the agreement. Since Hunter Biden was charged, the president and members of his team have consistently said that the 82-year-old had no intention of pardoning his son.

